Springfield Public Schools: 1,500 students could lose bus service after transportation change amid bus driver shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nearly 1,500 students in Missouri’s largest school district could lose a ride to school in the upcoming weeks due to a transportation change announced Friday.

Springfield Public Schools has notified parents that the district is changing its transportation plans next month amid a national bus driver shortage. An announcement sent to parents Friday said the change is due to “circumstances beyond our control.”

The change is set to begin Nov. 8. Leaders have not yet confirmed how long the change could impact the district, but noted it was “temporary.”

“Effective Nov. 8, elementary and K-8 school students must live 2 miles or more from school and middle and high school students must live 2.5 miles or more from school to be eligible to ride the bus for the foreseeable future,” according to the announcement sent Friday.

Parents who are directly impacted were sent a separate email, in addition to the district’s general announcement Friday afternoon.

According to leaders of Springfield Public Schools, the nationwide bus driver shortage and competitive job market have created challenges for recruiting and retaining bus drivers. In August, the district announced multiple incentives for bus drivers in order to stay competitive with other schools and industries.

“We started the school year understaffed in our transportation department, but it was our hope that aggressive recruitment efforts and offering increased wages, benefits and other incentives would help us hire and retain bus drivers. While we have recruited new bus drivers, the competitive job market has resulted in the loss of other bus drivers. This means we have fewer drivers than we did when school started,” said the district in an email to parents.

Despite the change, students within the two-mile range who receive special services or are impacted by barrier streets are not expected to be impacted by this change.

For more information from the district on the transportation changes and potential bus-driving job opportunities, CLICK HERE.

