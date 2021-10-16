Springfield Public Schools leader explains safety efforts, district’s response after fight Thursday during game at JFK Stadium

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools has launched an investigation after a fight involving several students broke out Thursday evening at JFK Stadium near Parkview High School.

The district says five middle school students have received disciplinary actions for disorderly conduct. The fight broke out just outside of a concessions stand during a middle school football game.

School district police and administrators on scene quickly intervened. The Springfield Police Department and several medical crews also responded to the stadium shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday.

“Those individuals were very effective and swift in their response last night, and we’re very appreciative of them,” said Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Stephen Hall.

Hall says there is a very specific procedure for investigating incidents like this.

”We bring individuals in. We listen to their side of the story. And then oftentimes, the information that’s provided will lead to the next step of the investigation. We also review surveillance footage of the cameras that are on property, and all of those pieces provide a picture for those who are investigating the situation to take next steps,” said Hall.

Another fight took place at Kickapoo High School a few weeks ago. Hall says these incidents don’t reflect the whole student body.

”We see students engage in altercations from time to time, and it’s not acceptable behavior,” said Hall.

Last night’s swift response is all part the district’s safety protocols used across all of its 50 facilities.

”We also have appropriate supervision at all of our events. So we would continue to do the things that we’ve always done and implement the safety and security plans that we have in place and provide the appropriate supervision at our events,” said Hall.

The district welcomes any video, evidence or tips to help finalize its investigation into the incident. But Hall says parents and students should know they can do that anytime there are safety concerns.

”That’s a good thing, because we want people to feel like they can open up and share their concerns, whether they’re validated or not. It is up to us to follow up to investigate,” said Hall.

The district says parents and students can call the school police dispatch line or anymously text the tip line if they ever have any concerns. The dispatch line is 417-523-2911. The text tip line is 417-319-2901.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

