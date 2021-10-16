Advertisement

Three southeast Missourians charged after Illinois woman goes missing

(WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARBLE HILL, Mo. (AP) - Three southeast Missouri residents are charged after an investigation into the disappearance of an Illinois woman.

Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham said the family of 21-year-old Brianna Roberts, of Illinois, reported her missing on Thursday.

Investigators determined Kaitlyn Morgan and Eric Nanney, of Glen Allen, Missouri, were the last people known to have contact with Roberts.

Graham said investigators learned while interviewing Morgan, Nanney and Eric’s father, Ricky Nanney, that Roberts died in an assault on Thursday. Investigators later found human remains on their property.

Eric Nanney and Morgan are charged with first-degree murder. Ricky Nanney is charged with three counts of tampering with physical evidence.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Springfield Police Department and several medical crews responded Thursday evening to JFK...
Investigation underway after fight breaks out during game at JFK Stadium in Springfield
Investigators say Jason Lee Stockstill, 49, ran from law enforcement in the Buffalo National...
MANHUNT: Deputies searching for man wanted for questioning in deadly Boone County, Ark. shooting
Springfield Public Schools: 1,500 students could lose bus service after transportation change amid bus driver shortage
Buffalo Police Department/Buffalo, Mo.
1 in critical condition following a shooting Thursday in Dallas County
House of Dallas County, Mo. man accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater burns to the ground.
Missouri State Fire Marshal rules fire at home of kidnapping in Dallas County as arson

Latest News

Missouri State University celebrates 100 years of Homecoming festivities
St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) skates in the third period during a preseason NHL...
St. Louis Blues: A look ahead to the schedule, roster and projections for the 2021-22 season
Missouri State University celebrates 100 years of Homecoming festivities
Missouri State University celebrates 100 years of Homecoming festivities
Sunny and cool this weekend.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny But Cool Weekend