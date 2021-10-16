Advertisement

Two-car crash in Republic leads to injuries, significant traffic delays

A crash involving two cars in Republic has led to several injuries and significant traffic...
A crash involving two cars in Republic has led to several injuries and significant traffic delays Friday evening.(Republic Police Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - A crash involving two cars in Republic has led to several injuries and significant traffic delays Friday evening.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. near a car dealership by the intersection of Route 60 and South Oakwood Avenue. The eastbound lane of U.S. 60 is completely closed.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Springfield Police Department and several medical crews responded Thursday evening to JFK...
Investigation underway after fight breaks out during game at JFK Stadium in Springfield
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri Gov. Parson slams paper for uncovering data security flaw
Virginia Senate committee approves legislation that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentences...
Jury convicts Springfield man for 9th DUI
Investigators say Jason Lee Stockstill, 49, ran from law enforcement in the Buffalo National...
MANHUNT: Deputies searching for man wanted for questioning in deadly Boone County, Ark. shooting

Latest News

Springfield Public Schools: 1,500 students could lose bus service after transportation change amid bus driver shortage
The Springfield Police Department and several medical crews responded Thursday evening to JFK...
Springfield Public Schools leader explains safety efforts, district’s response after fight Thursday during game at JFK Stadium
Springfield Public Schools leader explains safety efforts, district’s response after fight Thursday during game at JFK Stadium
Springfield Public Schools: 1,500 students could lose bus service after transportation change amid bus driver shortage