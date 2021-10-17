Fast and Furriest run in Springfield raises money for Rescue One

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Puppies were on the run Saturday afternoon in Springfield during the Fast and Furriest 5K Fun Run and Walk.

The event benefits Rescue One, which takes on some of the most serious and expensive rescue cares in the southwest Missouri region. Rescue One helps out with health care, fostering and adoptions. All proceeds from Saturday’s event will be used to help homeless animals.

Our very own Leigh Moody emceed the event, which serves as one of Rescue One’s largest fundraisers of the year.

