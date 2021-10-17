Advertisement

Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting reported in west Springfield

Heavy police presence on South Lexington Street.
Heavy police presence on South Lexington Street.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway in west Springfield after an officer-involved shooting in west Springfield.

At least 25 police and SWAT cars have responded to a situation on South Lexington Street, just west of Kansas Expressway and Walnut Street, around 2 p.m. Sunday.

An investigator with the Springfield Police Department on scene tells KY3 the large police presence comes in response to a shooting involving an officer, which derived from a separate incident near South Lexington Street.

It’s unclear where and when the shooting happened, but a Kum & Go on South Kansas Expressway is also closed for the time being.

Additional details are limited. KY3 is working to confirm more information. We will update as more information becomes available

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are looking for Jason Lee Stockstill, 49, and Heather Dawn Scallion, 38, in the...
Victim identified in Northwest Arkansas homicide; two wanted in manhunt tied to case
Thousands of dollars worth of guns, jewelry reported stolen from trade show at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds
From left: Eric Nanney, Kaitlyn Morgan and Ricky Nanney were charged in connection with the...
Three southeast Missourians charged after Illinois woman goes missing
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading a months-long investigation into the...
THE LATEST: What we know about the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater and the Dallas County, Mo. investigation
Gavel
Southwest Missouri man given 16 life sentences for child sex abuse

Latest News

Missouri’s first black bear hunting season begins Monday
Some Missouri childcare centers adjust to shortage of workers
Neyland Stadium
UT, SEC officials make statements after chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game
Springfield moves forward with Clean Green Springfield initiative this fall