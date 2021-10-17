Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting reported in west Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway in west Springfield after an officer-involved shooting in west Springfield.

At least 25 police and SWAT cars have responded to a situation on South Lexington Street, just west of Kansas Expressway and Walnut Street, around 2 p.m. Sunday.

An investigator with the Springfield Police Department on scene tells KY3 the large police presence comes in response to a shooting involving an officer, which derived from a separate incident near South Lexington Street.

It’s unclear where and when the shooting happened, but a Kum & Go on South Kansas Expressway is also closed for the time being.

Additional details are limited. KY3 is working to confirm more information. We will update as more information becomes available

