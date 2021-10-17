Mustang flips early Sunday at Sunshine and Kimbrough in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A driver flipped a Mustang over just after 6 this morning at Sunshine and Kimbrough in Springfield. It took about an hour for crews to clear the scene.

The wreck briefly trapped a man. Crews took him to the hospital, and we’re told he’s in stable condition.

The accident also damaged a fire hydrant. At this time, we don’t know the reason that car flipped over.

