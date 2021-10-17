Advertisement

Mustang flips early Sunday at Sunshine and Kimbrough in Springfield

Crash closed two lanes of Sunshine Sunday Morning
Sunshine and Kimbrough Crash
Sunshine and Kimbrough Crash(Kaitlyn Schumacher)
By Paul Adler
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A driver flipped a Mustang over just after 6 this morning at Sunshine and Kimbrough in Springfield. It took about an hour for crews to clear the scene.

The wreck briefly trapped a man. Crews took him to the hospital, and we’re told he’s in stable condition.

The accident also damaged a fire hydrant. At this time, we don’t know the reason that car flipped over.

