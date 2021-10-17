Advertisement

Police officer, three other people hospitalized after crash in O’Fallon, Mo.

(WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) - A police officer and three other people were hospitalized after a crash that happened while the officer was trying to get to a different wreck.

O’Fallon Police Sgt. Robert Kendall said the officer was responding to a crash with injuries near Highway K and Christina Marie Drive in O’Fallon when he crashed with another vehicle.

The other vehicle had one adult driver and three children in it. Police said the driver and two of the children were hospitalized after the crash.

Kendall said it wasn’t yet clear on Sunday whether the officer had his lights and sirens on at the time of the crash.

“We hope the kids that got hurt in the car are ok,” Kendall said. “Our job is to help people, not get involved in something that may hurt people. The officer is probably taking it pretty hard.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

