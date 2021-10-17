Polk County Humane Society explains dangers of abandoning animals

POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A car hit and killed a dog after someone left it by the Polk County Humane Society in Bolivar earlier this week.

The dog was left by the establishment after business hours, then hit around a nearby highway.

Amy Campbell, board member for the Polk County Humane Society, said doing this puts an animal’s life in jeopardy.

“I want to get upset, and I want to get angry,” said Campbell.

Marcie Rodgers, another board member for the Polk County Humane Society, said this is bad for the animal’s survival.

“It’s the absolute worst thing you can do for the animal because it’s unlikely that they’re going to survive,” said Rodgers. “These animals aren’t made to survive out on their own.”

Rodgers said they caught the culprit on their security cameras, and the community helped in finding that person.

Campbell said education is key when you can’t take care of an animal anymore, especially since many shelters have wait lists.

“Just being educated on what they know, they are able to do or what’s open to them, to bring a pet to the shelter, and not feel so upset and guilty about that, but doing it for all the right reasons,” said Campbell.

Laura Persinger, the assistant manager for the Polk County Humane Society said they can give any animal a home.

“If they’re not willing to take the dog, then somebody else would be willing to and he could go to a loving home,” said Persinger.

Rodgers said the dumping of animals could be easily taken care of.

“Biggest thing that you can do to stop the animal dumping is actually spaying and neutering your pets,” said Rodgers. “The biggest problem we have in this area is unwanted animals.”

This isn’t just an issue in Polk County. It’s a common issue all over southwest Missouri and the nation.

“It’s a huge problem all over,” said Rodgers. “I’ve worked in all parts of Missouri and all parts of this part of the country, the Midwest and the South. It’s a problem in all areas.”

Campbell said understanding the dire situations shelters can be in goes a long way.

“No animal wants to spend their life and their days in a shelter,” said Campbell. “I always love to say that an animal’s life is so short. They deserve to have every day be a great day.”

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the dumping incident.

Head to the Polk County Humane Society website if you are interested in adopting or fostering an animal.

