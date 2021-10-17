Advertisement

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller appointed to committee assisting the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the United States Election Assistance Commission Technical Guidelines Development Committee.

The committee assists the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission by providing recommendations on voluntary standards and guidelines related to voting equipment and technology.

Schoeller will be part of a 14‐member team, which consists of 14 members from various standards boards. His new role comes after Schoeller was also elected last month as President of the Missouri Association of County Clerks and Election Authorities.

According to Greene County leaders, Schoeller will be responsible for presiding over meetings of the Executive Committee that shape the association’s response to state‐wide elections issues. Schoeller will also work with the Missouri General Assembly and the Secretary of State to help enact statutory and regulatory elections reforms supporting Missouri Election’s Authorities, as they work to administer fair, transparent, and accessible elections.

Schoeller was elected to the office of Greene County Clerk in 2014, then reelected in 2018.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of dollars worth of guns, jewelry reported stolen from trade show at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds
Authorities are looking for Jason Lee Stockstill, 49, and Heather Dawn Scallion, 38, in the...
Victim identified in Northwest Arkansas homicide; two wanted in manhunt tied to case
Heavy police presence on South Lexington Street.
Suspect accused of shooting at officer, holding man at gunpoint in west Springfield before being shot by police
From left: Eric Nanney, Kaitlyn Morgan and Ricky Nanney were charged in connection with the...
Three southeast Missourians charged after Illinois woman goes missing
Sunshine and Kimbrough Crash
Mustang flips early Sunday at Sunshine and Kimbrough in Springfield

Latest News

Amish buggy struck in Cedar County, Mo. hit-and-run, woman suffers serious injuries
Heavy police presence on South Lexington Street.
Suspect accused of shooting at officer, holding man at gunpoint in west Springfield before being shot by police
Suspect accused of shooting at officer, holding man at gunpoint in west Springfield before being shot by police
Here are the forecast high temperatures for Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Start to the Work Week