Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller appointed to committee assisting the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the United States Election Assistance Commission Technical Guidelines Development Committee.

The committee assists the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission by providing recommendations on voluntary standards and guidelines related to voting equipment and technology.

Schoeller will be part of a 14‐member team, which consists of 14 members from various standards boards. His new role comes after Schoeller was also elected last month as President of the Missouri Association of County Clerks and Election Authorities.

According to Greene County leaders, Schoeller will be responsible for presiding over meetings of the Executive Committee that shape the association’s response to state‐wide elections issues. Schoeller will also work with the Missouri General Assembly and the Secretary of State to help enact statutory and regulatory elections reforms supporting Missouri Election’s Authorities, as they work to administer fair, transparent, and accessible elections.

Schoeller was elected to the office of Greene County Clerk in 2014, then reelected in 2018.

