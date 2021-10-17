South Avenue in downtown Springfield experiments with placemaking demonstration

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - South Avenue in downtown Springfield looks a little different this weekend.

The city of Springfield is trying out a placemaking demonstration of what the street could potentially look like in the future. This demonstration will run from Oct. 15-24 on South Avenue.

City leaders are actively re-imagining the street to become more vibrant with more pedestrian activity, safety, local economy support and a quality urban experience.

Better Block Springfield, The City of Springfield, and Downtown Springfield have all teamed up to bring this idea to life.

According to the team, they hope the project will inspire individuals to create a better Springfield.

“This is very new to Springfield. We’ve never done anything like this up to this a scale,” said Addison Jones, Founder of Better Block Springfield. ”We’re trying some new ideas for downtown to add some artwork and more pedestrian amenities.”

“I think it definitely gives it more of a lively feel. I’ve always liked more plants and natural things around,” said Springfield resident Justin Flowers. “I think this definitely makes downtown more lively, and everyone that’s going to be here is going to like it.”

Many are in favor of the new life that would come to South Avenue, but some have parking concerns.

“We’re going to see what things works, what things didn’t, and then hopefully some of the good ones will be kept and made permanent someday,” said Jones.

Results from a public feedback survey will guide future plans for improvements downtown. The survey is open from Oct. 15-19. If you would like to participate in the survey, CLICK HERE.

