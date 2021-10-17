Advertisement

Springfield moves forward with Clean Green Springfield initiative this fall

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Council has requested that the Clean Green Springfield initiative continues through fall after seeing the success of its spring efforts.

“We had a little over 1,200 people registered to participate, and over 1,000 showed up,” said Cora Scott with the City of Springfield. “It’s one thing to signal your intent and say, ‘I’m interested in this.’ Then it’s another thing to actually show up. We were just blown away by the over 1,000 people that showed up and picked up trash. They planted in various locations. It was just a tremendous success.”

More than 19 tons of trash was cleaned out of our streets and streams in spring, but the work isn’t over. The city is asking for your help this fall to keep Springfield clean. Volunteers can help with neighborhood pick-ups as well as adopting a street. If you can’t help out this fall, you will have another opportunity this spring.

“Hopefully we won’t see as much because paired with clean green. We also have stepped up education and litter prevention,” said Scott. “So there’s a lot of reminders out there, not to litter and so hopefully we won’t have as big of cleanups in the spring, but we will be doing this again.”

The city is asking for your help this fall to keep Springfield clean. Volunteers can help with neighborhood pick-ups as well as adopting a street. For more information on how you can help, CLICK HERE.

