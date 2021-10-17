Suspect accused of shooting at officer, holding man at gunpoint in west Springfield before being shot by police

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A suspect accused firing shots at an officer, then holding a man at gunpoint Sunday afternoon is now hospitalized after he was shot by police in west Springfield.

The suspect has been sent to a hospital with unknown injuries, while one officer was also sent to a hospital as a precaution. It’s not believed that any officers suffered life-threatening injuries.

No names have been released in the investigation. An investigation is underway into the shots fired by the suspect and an officer.

The investigation started shortly after a situation at 1 p.m. Sunday. Police say an officer approached a suspect at the Kum & Go gas station on South Kansas Expressway and College Street. Then, the suspect fired shots at the officer and took off toward Lexington Avenue.

Shortly after that, police say a resident in the 1800 block of West Elm Street called officers to inform them a man broke into her home and was holding her husband at gunpoint. After that call, at least 25 police and SWAT team cars responded to the situation around South Lexington Street.

Police then responded to the home on West Elm Street, creating a perimeter to contain and find the suspect. At some point later on, an officer located the suspect and fired shots, though the exact circumstances of when, where or how that happened has not yet been clarified by investigators.

Police say the family held at gunpoint by the suspect is safe. It’s unknown if the family members held at gunpoint knew the suspect.

The Springfield Police Department expects to release more information at a later time. Springfield police and Police Chief Paul Williams shared the following updates via Twitter:

All citizens and officers are safe and uninjured. The suspect who was shot was transported to a local hospital. — Chief Paul Williams (@chief_spd) October 17, 2021

Additional details are limited. KY3 is working to confirm more information. We will update as more information becomes available.

