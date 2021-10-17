Suspect shot, officer involved in shooting in west Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A suspect has been shot after gunfire involving an officer Sunday afternoon in west Springfield.

Police say a suspect was shot and sent to a hospital. No officers or citizens were hurt in the shooting. The suspect’s injuries are unknown and it’s unclear whether the suspect fired any shots.

The Springfield Police Department and Police Chief Paul Williams shared the following updates via Twitter:

All citizens and officers are safe and uninjured. The suspect who was shot was transported to a local hospital. — Chief Paul Williams (@chief_spd) October 17, 2021

At least 25 police and SWAT cars have responded to a situation on South Lexington Street, just west of Kansas Expressway and Walnut Street, around 2 p.m. Sunday in connection to the shooting.

An investigator with the Springfield Police Department on scene tells KY3 the large police presence comes in response to the shooting, which derived from a separate incident near South Lexington Street. Officers are now investigating around the 1800 block of West Elm Street.

It’s unclear where and when the shooting happened, but a Kum & Go location on South Kansas Expressway and College Street is also closed for the time being.

Additional details are limited. KY3 is working to confirm more information. We will update as more information becomes available

