Thousands of dollars worth of guns, jewelry reported stolen from trade show at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of dollars worth of guns, jewelry and other items were stolen from vendors attending a local trade show at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

It happened some time between Friday night and Saturday morning after the first night of the event had ended.

Mountainside Outfitters, a shop based in Rogersville, shared an update of what happened on its social media page.

Owner, Dave Metzger says three one-of-a-kind guns were stolen from the site. He also says another vendor was robbed of weapons, gold and jewelry.

Some vendors think they may know who is responsible, and some security footage from overnight shows the possible suspect. Vendors have filed a report with the Springfield Police Department.

Additional details are limited, but we will update as more information becomes available. Anyone with information is urged to contact Mountainside Outfitters at 417-429-3140.

