2 die, including teenager from Willard, Mo., in crash Sunday
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEAR WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Two drivers, including a teenager, died in a crash Sunday afternoon near Willard.
The Missouri Highway Patrol identified them as a 17-year-old and Robert Hicks, 27, of Springfield. A passenger with Hicks also suffered injuries in the crash.
Troopers responded to the crash on Farm Road 105 north of Willard around 5 p.m. Sunday. Investigators say Hicks crossed the centerline, hitting the teenager’s car head-on.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.