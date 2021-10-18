Advertisement

2 die, including teenager from Willard, Mo., in crash Sunday

(AP)
(AP)(Associated Press)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Two drivers, including a teenager, died in a crash Sunday afternoon near Willard.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified them as a 17-year-old and Robert Hicks, 27, of Springfield. A passenger with Hicks also suffered injuries in the crash.

Troopers responded to the crash on Farm Road 105 north of Willard around 5 p.m. Sunday. Investigators say Hicks crossed the centerline, hitting the teenager’s car head-on.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on South Lexington Street.
Suspect accused of shooting at officer, holding man at gunpoint in west Springfield before being shot by police
Thousands of dollars worth of guns, jewelry reported stolen from trade show at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds
Sunshine and Kimbrough Crash
Mustang flips early Sunday at Sunshine and Kimbrough in Springfield
Authorities are looking for Jason Lee Stockstill, 49, and Heather Dawn Scallion, 38, in the...
Victim identified in Northwest Arkansas homicide; two wanted in manhunt tied to case
Authorities say two people in Arkansas died from stab wounds and a third person was shot and...
Arkansas officer kills 1 after knife attack, 2 others dead

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tershawn Wharton (98) holds up the football as he celebration...
‘They love it when I go crazy’: Mathieu, defense lift Chiefs
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Gorgeous start to the week
Wednesday is the best chance
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Start to the Workweek
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 550+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 400 cases