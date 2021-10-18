2 die, including teenager from Willard, Mo., in crash Sunday

NEAR WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Two drivers, including a teenager, died in a crash Sunday afternoon near Willard.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified them as a 17-year-old and Robert Hicks, 27, of Springfield. A passenger with Hicks also suffered injuries in the crash.

Troopers responded to the crash on Farm Road 105 north of Willard around 5 p.m. Sunday. Investigators say Hicks crossed the centerline, hitting the teenager’s car head-on.

