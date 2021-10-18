Amish buggy struck in Cedar County, Mo. hit-and-run, woman suffers serious injuries

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - An unknown vehicle struck an Amish buggy Saturday night in Cedar County, leaving one woman with serious injuries.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday along Highway 97 near Jericho Springs, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP says a 23-year-old man was driving the Amish buggy when an unknown vehicle struck it from behind and took off from the scene. An 18-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in the collision. She was sent to a Springfield hospital for treatment.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

