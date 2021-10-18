Branson, Mo. nurse shares the importance of early detection of breast cancer

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A Cox Medical Center Branson nurse Loni Trumble says she knows first-hand the importance of breast cancer early detection.

Doctors diagnosed Trumble with breast cancer on New Year’s Eve in 2020. Trumble made her mammogram appointment as soon as she turned 40. Having no family history of breast cancer and no lumps detectable by her self-exam, she wasn’t worried. A biopsy revealed she had breast cancer.

Trumble’s journey included three surgeries and 14 radiation treatments. A scan in June showed no sign of disease. She says she hopes women know that they are not alone in these situations

“There are lots of women that have gone before you and there are lots of women still there to encourage you on so stay strong keep praying,” said Trumble.

On Wednesday, October 20 the Women’s Center is teaming up with the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks to provide free scans for women without insurance. To schedule an appointment you can call the women’s center at (417) 348-8796.

Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks (BCFO), CoxHealth, Mercy, and KY3 have established a program to help with the early detection of breast lumps. CLICK HERE to join today.

