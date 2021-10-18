Advertisement

Data breach prompts review at Missouri teacher pension fund

Gov. Parson addressed the recent hacking of DESE in a news conference on October 14.
Gov. Parson addressed the recent hacking of DESE in a news conference on October 14.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Officials with the pension fund serving teachers and other public school employees in Missouri say they’re reviewing safety protocols after a data breach.

A notification on Friday from the Public School and Education Employee Retirement Systems of Missouri says the incident happened September 11 when a system employee’s email account was accessed by an unauthorized individual. The incident was reported Monday by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Last week, Gov. Mike Parson threatened criminal prosecution of a Post-Dispatch journalist who uncovered an unrelated data flaw at the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

