Leigh’s Lost and Found: Do you recognize this puppy found running in traffic in Springfield?

This Catahoula mix puppy was found at Fort and Sunshine
By Leigh Moody
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured lost dog found herself in a dangerous situation before animal control picked her up.

She was running loose near a busy Springfield intersection and is lucky she didn’t get hit.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “we actually picked her up not far from here at Fort and Sunshine, just kind of running loose in the area. Somebody scooped her up before she could get into traffic and we picked her up from them.”

That was back on October 9th. Animal control thinks the puppy is only about three to four months old and based on her beautiful and distinctive markings, she’s some kind of Catahoula mix.

Unfortunately, she didn’t have a collar or tags on when she was picked up and she is not chipped.

If you recognize this puppy or if you’ve lost a pet, be sure to call animal control at 417-833-3592.

Click on the link below to animal control to see all the animals currently at the shelter.

There’s also a link to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page if you need to submit an animal. The instructions on how to make a post are pinned right to the top.

Animal control
Leigh's Lost and Found facebook

