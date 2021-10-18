Leigh’s Lost and Found: Do you recognize this puppy found running in traffic in Springfield?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured lost dog found herself in a dangerous situation before animal control picked her up.

She was running loose near a busy Springfield intersection and is lucky she didn’t get hit.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “we actually picked her up not far from here at Fort and Sunshine, just kind of running loose in the area. Somebody scooped her up before she could get into traffic and we picked her up from them.”

That was back on October 9th. Animal control thinks the puppy is only about three to four months old and based on her beautiful and distinctive markings, she’s some kind of Catahoula mix.

Unfortunately, she didn’t have a collar or tags on when she was picked up and she is not chipped.

If you recognize this puppy or if you’ve lost a pet, be sure to call animal control at 417-833-3592.

