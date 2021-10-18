Advertisement

Missouri Job Center seeks council approval on workforce training grant

Missouri Job Center said if awarded it will be used for workforce training and to help people find jobs.(KY3)
By Abbey Taylor
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Job Center is seeking approval from Springfield City Council to apply for a grant through the American Rescue Plan. This is a Good Jobs Challenge Grant and it’s worth $17.6 million. Sally Payne with the Missouri Job Center said if awarded it will be used for workforce training and to help people find jobs.

She said this will benefit employers in health care, public safety, transportation and childcare providers. Payne said there’s a massive barrier for employment specifically for women because the lack of quality, affordable and enough childcare providers.

Payne said the grant is competitive, but it’s incredibly important for the region. Congress provided the United States Economic Development Administration $3 billion for this funding.

“We’ve already have some employer’s support,” said Payne. “This money will be for the city to allocate and train people. We’ll recruit the people, work closely with our training providers to provide that training. Then employment is always the outcome.”

If city council approves, Payne said the application is due in January. If awarded, the city has until September 2027 to use the funding.

