Ozark County deputy arrests man holding chocolate pie after foot chase

An Ozark County deputy arrested a man after an unusual foot chase.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
THEODOSIA, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozark County deputy arrested a man after an unusual foot chase.

Deputies pulled over Noel Cole wanted for several felony warrants out of Douglas County on Saturday. Investigators say Cole attempted to get away from the deputy during questioning. The deputy used his Taser, however, the vehicle door pulled the cords free from him.

Investigators say while the deputy chased Cole, he noticed something suspicious in his hand. The deputy arrested him, realizing Cole was holding a Marie Callender chocolate cream pie. Investigators say the pie is safe with his belongings for his release.

