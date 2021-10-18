Ozark Mountain Daredevils announce concert dates in Springfield in March

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - To celebrate the band’s 50th anniversary, the Ozark Mountain Daredevils will play three nights of concerts this spring.

The group is known for hits like “Jackie Blue” and “If You Wanna Go to Heaven.” The band began in 1971. The Daredevils have released a number of major label and independent record label recordings. The band released its last album, “Off the Beaten Path” in 2017.

The band will play the historic Landers Theatre on March 17-19.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 22 at 10 a.m. The tickets cost $70 plus fees. You can buy them at the Landers Theatre, or you can reach out to the Springfield Little Theatre to buy them over the phone or online. CLICK HERE: https://springfieldlittletheatre.secure.force.com/ticket/?acode=ac19d5ee9ca755976895d36266075100#/events/a0S1Q00000EUdZcUAL

