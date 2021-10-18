Police arrest 2 for the death of El Dorado Springs, Mo. man in mid-September

EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested two men wanted in the death of a man in El Dorado Springs.

Alexander J. Masters, 22, and Andrew G. Vessey, 34, both of El Dorado Springs, face second-degree murder charges and first-degree burglary charges and in the death of Johnnie D. Billings, 56.

Officers conducting a well-being check found Billings dead inside his home on September 17. The investigation revealed the theft of Billings’ black 2006 Harley Davidson Sportster motorcycle. Investigators uncovered the motorcycle, leading them to Vessey and Masters.

A judge set bond for Vessey and Masters at $500,000.

