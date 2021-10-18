Advertisement

Suspect in officer-involved shooting in Springfield dies from injuries

Chief Paul Williams/Springfield Police Dept.
Chief Paul Williams/Springfield Police Dept.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man shot by officers during a standoff on Sunday in Springfield.

Douglas Knackmus, 40, died in the shooting. He died from his injuries at a Springfield hospital. He was wanted on several warrants and questioning in a recent shooting investigation.

The investigation started shortly after a situation at 1 p.m. Sunday. Police say an officer approached Knackmus at the Kum & Go gas station on South Kansas Expressway and College Street. Investigators say Knackmus fired shots at the officer and took off toward Lexington Avenue. Investigators say a bullet hit the officer’s pants. The officer did not suffer any injuries. In the shootout, investigators say the officer lost sight of the Knackmus.

Moments later, police say a resident in the 1800 block of West Elm Street called officers to inform them a man broke into her home and was holding her husband at gunpoint. After that call, at least 25 police and SWAT team cars responded to the situation around South Lexington Street. SWAT team officers entered the house to find Knackmus fighting with the homeowner over a gun. That is when the officer fired a shot, hitting Knackmus. The man inside the home did not suffer any injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on South Lexington Street.
Suspect accused of shooting at officer, holding man at gunpoint in west Springfield before being shot by police
Thousands of dollars worth of guns, jewelry reported stolen from trade show at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds
Sunshine and Kimbrough Crash
Mustang flips early Sunday at Sunshine and Kimbrough in Springfield
Authorities are looking for Jason Lee Stockstill, 49, and Heather Dawn Scallion, 38, in the...
Victim identified in Northwest Arkansas homicide; two wanted in manhunt tied to case
Authorities say two people in Arkansas died from stab wounds and a third person was shot and...
Arkansas officer kills 1 after knife attack, 2 others dead

Latest News

Police arrest 2 for the death of El Dorado Springs, Mo. man in mid-September
Suspect in officer-involved shooting in Springfield dies from injuries
Suspect in officer-involved shooting in Springfield dies from injuries
(AP)
2 die, including teenager from Willard, Mo., in crash Sunday
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tershawn Wharton (98) holds up the football as he celebration...
‘They love it when I go crazy’: Mathieu, defense lift Chiefs