Suspect in officer-involved shooting in Springfield dies from injuries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man shot by officers during a standoff on Sunday in Springfield.

Douglas Knackmus, 40, died in the shooting. He died from his injuries at a Springfield hospital. He was wanted on several warrants and questioning in a recent shooting investigation.

The investigation started shortly after a situation at 1 p.m. Sunday. Police say an officer approached Knackmus at the Kum & Go gas station on South Kansas Expressway and College Street. Investigators say Knackmus fired shots at the officer and took off toward Lexington Avenue. Investigators say a bullet hit the officer’s pants. The officer did not suffer any injuries. In the shootout, investigators say the officer lost sight of the Knackmus.

Moments later, police say a resident in the 1800 block of West Elm Street called officers to inform them a man broke into her home and was holding her husband at gunpoint. After that call, at least 25 police and SWAT team cars responded to the situation around South Lexington Street. SWAT team officers entered the house to find Knackmus fighting with the homeowner over a gun. That is when the officer fired a shot, hitting Knackmus. The man inside the home did not suffer any injuries.

