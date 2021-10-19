Fall foliage brings large crowds to the Buffalo National River area

JASPER, Ark. (KY3) - Officials in Newton County are preparing for an increase in traffic over the next few weeks along the Buffalo River.

The area typically sees large crowds when the leaves change and the elk become active. The Buffalo National River runs right through the heart of Newton County. With a variety of activities to do, it brings several outdoor enthusiasts to the area. Howard and Mary Nordyke of Springfield frequently visit.

”We come down quite often, usually once or twice a year. We really enjoy the horseback riding,” said Howard Nordyke. “The facilities are really nice we can hook right up with our trailer. Often we just drive down to sightsee. We’ve noticed a lot more people than usual down here. We really don’t know why other than that it’s fall and people are looking at the colors of the trees.“

”Economically, it’s a huge impact and it also helps build a fun, vibrant community that we are very proud of,” said Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler.

But all that extra traffic can bring issues on the already winding roads.

”The big thing we have is they park in the highway, or park partially in the highway so they can look at the elk,” said Sheriff Wheeler. “That’s a big problem when a semi is coming from the other way or a farmer is trying to get through with a piece of equipment or an ambulance or fire truck needs to get through.”

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to park in appropriate places, meaning you need to stay out of private driveways and also be wary of construction in the Boxley area towards Mossville. Construction is expected to be completed by this Friday, but delays may be anywhere from 20-30 minutes.

”We love having visitors showing up, we just want them to be safe and want them to be respectful,” said Sheriff Wheeler.

