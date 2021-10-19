Advertisement

Group decries sentencing of Oklahoma woman for miscarriage

Brittney Poolaw was charged with first-degree manslaughter and sentenced to four years in prison.
Brittney Poolaw was charged with first-degree manslaughter and sentenced to four years in prison.(KSWO)
By SEAN MURPHY
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A women’s advocacy group is decrying the sentencing of an Oklahoma woman to prison after she suffered a miscarriage while using methamphetamine.

Officials with the National Advocates for Pregnant Women on Monday condemned the sentencing of 21-year-old Brittney Poolaw earlier this month in Comanche County.

Poolaw was charged with first-degree manslaughter and sentenced to four years in prison.

An autopsy of Poolaw’s fetus showed it tested positive for methamphetamine.

But NAPW Executive Director Lynn Paltrow says there is no evidence the miscarriage was caused by meth use.

She says prosecuting women for miscarriage will have a chilling effect that prevents women from seeking medical help.

Comanche County District Attorney Kyle Cabelka didn’t return a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
2 die, including teenager from Willard, Mo., in crash Sunday
Douglas Knakmuhs/Greene County Jail
Suspect in officer-involved shooting in Springfield dies from injuries
Heavy police presence on South Lexington Street.
Suspect accused of shooting at officer, holding man at gunpoint in west Springfield before being shot by police
An Ozark County deputy arrested a man after an unusual foot chase.
Ozark County deputy arrests man holding chocolate pie after foot chase
Family and friends are searching for answers in the death of Tim Blackburn as authorities...
‘Justice needs to be served’: Family and friends of Boone County, Ark. homicide victim seek answers

Latest News

Once-prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh is in jail on theft charges.
Alex Murdaugh considered person of interest in family members' death, attorney says
The city of Springfield is adding three turn lanes at this intersection.
Springfield plans intersection improvements at Battlefield Road and Lone Pine Avenue
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming...
North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions
In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve...
Jan. 6 panel plans Bannon contempt vote as Trump sues over probe