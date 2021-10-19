Laclede County sheriff tracking trend of recent car thefts in the county

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Car thefts are up in Laclede County. And the sheriff is tying many to drugs.

Brandon McCormick recently fell victim to the crime after three cars were stolen from his car lot.

“Well, we’ve been there for a while now since 1994 or 1995, we’ve been broken into twice since 2021,″ said McCormick.

McCormick owns D & L Used Cars with his stepdad. This year his property has been broken into twice. The first time, titles were stolen.

”I got two cars back, but the 2016 Malibu, they burned it to the ground, but they haven’t identified it yet. They took the VIN tag off of it,” said McCormick.

Sheriff David Millsap says this is not a one-time situation.

”We’ve had about 45 car thefts from the first of the year to today. The vast majority of the car thefts, we have recovered those within a couple of days,” said Sheriff Millsap.

Sheriff Millsap says some end up being civil situations.

The sheriff credits a lot of them to drugs.

”Yeah, there’s a meth problem with Laclede County, that’s always been our number one drug here. Now I know some other counties they see a lot higher usage of heroin and fentanyl and we do have those issues here, but meth is our number one issue and most of our property crimes are driven by that drug problem,” said Sheriff Millsap.

McCormick says the people doing this have made it a career and he appreciates the work police have done to help.

“They’ve made a career out of this. I don’t know what to say. I mean, it aggravates me because there’s no way that I’m going to recoup, you know the money from the Malibu, and I just have liability insurance so I mean it’s totally on me. You know, there’s no way that I could ever pay it back. You know, so I’m just out,” said McCormick.

