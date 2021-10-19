Advertisement

Media picks Arkansas near top of SEC in preseason hoops poll; Missouri midpack

Arkansas' JD Notae (1) drives against Missouri's Kobe Brown (24) in the first half of an NCAA...
Arkansas' JD Notae (1) drives against Missouri's Kobe Brown (24) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Kentucky is the favorite to win the Southeastern Conference title while defending champion Alabama is picked to finish second in voting among a panel of national and league media.

Voters picked Vanderbilt sophomore guard Scotty Pippen Jr. as preseason SEC player of the year in results released by the league on Tuesday.

Pippen headlined the first-team All-SEC picks that also included Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler, a Georgia transfer. Alabama guards Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly also made the first team, along with Colin Castleton and Mississippi State’s Iverson Molinar.

Ties were not broken.

The predicted order of finish: Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Auburn, LSU, Florida, Mississippi State, Mississippi, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, and Georgia.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
2 die, including teenager from Willard, Mo., in crash Sunday
Douglas Knakmuhs/Greene County Jail
Suspect in officer-involved shooting in Springfield dies from injuries
An Ozark County deputy arrested a man after an unusual foot chase.
Ozark County deputy arrests man holding chocolate pie after foot chase
Heavy police presence on South Lexington Street.
Suspect accused of shooting at officer, holding man at gunpoint in west Springfield before being shot by police
Family and friends are searching for answers in the death of Tim Blackburn as authorities...
‘Justice needs to be served’: Family and friends of Boone County, Ark. homicide victim seek answers

Latest News

ON YOUR SIDE: Department of Social Services warns of new scam through your social media
ON YOUR SIDE: Department of Social Services warns of new scam through your social media.
ON YOUR SIDE: Department of Social Services warns of new scam through your social media
Police give all-clear after shots fired call at Sparta Middle School
Amish buggy struck in Cedar County, Mo. hit-and-run, woman suffers serious injuries