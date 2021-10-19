Advertisement

Missouri Humane Society rescues nearly 100 dogs from formerly licensed breeder in Hickory County

The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued 97 dogs, including many puppies as young as 10-weeks-old, from the facility of a formerly licensed breeder in Urbana, Missouri.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
URBANA, Mo. (KY3) - The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued 97 dogs, including many puppies as young as 10-weeks-old, from the facility of a formerly licensed breeder in Urbana, Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the Missouri Attorney General’s office coordinated the rescue.

The formerly licensed breeder, operating as Cridder Creek Kennel and later Little Miracles Kennel in Hickory County, has been ordered to close for violating a consent judgment entered in the Hickory County Circuit Court in June of 2021. The state cited the breeder for multiple violations of the Animal Care Facilities Act and for operating without a license since January 2021.

The rescue breeds include collies, standard poodles, shelties, Yorkies and others. The ages and conditions of the dogs differ greatly.

“The severe neglect that these poor animals suffered is abhorrent and inexcusable,” said HSMO President Kathy Warnick. “We will do everything in our power to ensure the rescued dogs are rehabilitated and given a second chance at a happier life.”

This is the humane society’s largest rescue of the year. The organization is asking for assistance in helping us care for these poor and mistreated animals by donations of blankets, newspapers, dog toys, small dog beds, or anything else that can make these animals’ recovery more comfortable. If you are able to help support the care of these dogs and puppies, you can make a donation on our website here.

To report an animal who may be in danger or is suffering from neglect or abuse, call the local police and the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at (314) 647-4400.

