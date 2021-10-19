Missouri State University’s 50-year-old science building is in early stages of renovation and addition project

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Most everyone who’s been in Missouri State University’s College of Natural and Applied Sciences building would agree that Temple Hall could use some sprucing up.

Built in 1971 the inside of the building is dark and cramped with file cabinets, freezers and tables (for students to sit and do their homework) in the hallways. Exposed light fixtures and duct work are visible in the ceilings and bare concrete is the main architectural feature.

“I would probably describe it as somewhat of a cave,” said Dr. Tamera Jahnke, MSU’s Dean of the College of Natural and Applied Sciences. “Apparently it was innovative back in the ‘70′s. But it’s time. We’re past that. It’s time to turn this into a new building.”

The MSU Board of Governors took the first step towards that becoming a reality this past week when they approved a consultant to design two phases of changes to Temple Hall that would involve renovating the 126,000 square-foot current building and adding up to 90,000 square feet of new space. The total cost would be about $60 million and if funding can be secured, construction would start in the fall of 2022 and take around 18 months.

All that is very preliminary though with design details still to be worked out and of course with labor and supply chain problems, the timetable could definitely change.

The addition would be placed northeast of the current building on what is now a plaza area next to Plaster Stadium.

“It means so much to the faculty and students,” Jahnke said.

It means so much because the building is basically the same as it was when it was first built 50 years ago while the number of science majors has grown from 1,000 to 2,400.

“We also have 9,000 students ever year coming through this building who are pre-med, pre-health or taking first year chemistry, first year biology, first year geology or first year physics,” Jahnke pointed out. “All of those things are required for our students on campus so we really see a large number of students in this building.”

The new facility would include state-of-the-art laboratories and classrooms while the current labs and rooms look like what they are...something out of the 1970′s.

“We’ve got a hood here that doesn’t work,” Jahnke said as she walked into a geology lab. “A hood is a ventilation system so we can work with materials that are not good to breathe in. It’s really important to be able to use some really strong acids to analyze various rocks and minerals and we can’t do that in this space anymore. In many of the high schools these teaching labs are a whole lot nicer. So one of the things we will benefit from (the renovation) is just recruitment of students. This new facility is going to allow us to do so many new things.”

