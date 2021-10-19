Advertisement

Police: 3rd suspect wanted in Ala. high school football game shooting

This undated photo provided by the Mobile Police Department shows Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon. On...
This undated photo provided by the Mobile Police Department shows Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon. On Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, Mobile police said they have five warrants accusing Belfon of attempted murder.(Mobile Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Police have released the name of a third suspect wanted in a shooting that wounded two adults and three teenagers outside a high school football game in Alabama.

Mobile police said Monday that they have five warrants accusing 19-year-old Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon of attempted murder.

Those are the same charges on which 19-year-old Jai Montrell Scott was arrested over the weekend.

A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on the same charges and police say they will seek adult charges.

Victims include two adults and three juveniles ages 15 to 17. Two remain hospitalized.

The shooting happened Friday night at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, where Vigor High School was playing against Williamson High.

Police haven’t yet identified a motive for the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
2 die, including teenager from Willard, Mo., in crash Sunday
Douglas Knakmuhs/Greene County Jail
Suspect in officer-involved shooting in Springfield dies from injuries
Heavy police presence on South Lexington Street.
Suspect accused of shooting at officer, holding man at gunpoint in west Springfield before being shot by police
An Ozark County deputy arrested a man after an unusual foot chase.
Ozark County deputy arrests man holding chocolate pie after foot chase
Family and friends are searching for answers in the death of Tim Blackburn as authorities...
‘Justice needs to be served’: Family and friends of Boone County, Ark. homicide victim seek answers

Latest News

A statue of Thomas Jefferson that has stood in the New York City Council chambers will be...
Fate of NYC City Hall Thomas Jefferson statue unclear after vote
A statue of Thomas Jefferson that has stood in the New York City Council chambers will be...
Thomas Jefferson statue to be removed from New York City Council chambers
Gusts to 25 mph
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Tuesday
Once-prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh is in jail on theft charges.
Alex Murdaugh, once prominent S.C. attorney facing theft charges, asks to leave jail