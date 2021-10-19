Police give all-clear after shots fired call at Sparta Middle School

SPARTA, Mo. (KY3) - Officers gave the all-clear after shots fired call in the area of Sparta Middle School.

The Sparta Police Department, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the school Tuesday morning. Officers searched the school and the surrounding area but found no evidence of any shots fired.

School officials placed students in lockdown. Regular school activities resumed shortly after the search.

