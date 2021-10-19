Springfield plans intersection improvements at Battlefield Road and Lone Pine Avenue

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Plans are in the works for intersection improvements at Battlefield Road and Lone Pine Avenue. The city of Springfield is adding three turn lanes at this intersection. One on both sides of Battlefield and the other going north on Lone Pine.

”If you’re driving down battlefield going westbound or going to the mall the traffic that wants to go north on Lone Pine they may sit in at the intersection in your way for you to go so they can make the right turn,” said Springfield engineer Nicholas Edelman. “Once we get the right turn improvements done that traffic can get out of the flow of the westbound traffic on Battlefield and make that safer and allow that traffic to move quicker.”

City engineer Nicholas Edelman said the estimated cost of the project is $800,000 and will be funded through the fourth cent capital improvement sales tax. He said the project won’t begin construction until 2023.

”In order to negotiate with property owners, those types of things that takes time,” said Edelman. “Not only that it give the public time to let them know what we’re doing and that kind of stuff and get input from the public. If there’s anything that they think we should change, do different, that kind of stuff.”

He said the city doesn’t have to add a turn lane going south on Lone Pine near this CVS because there’s already one. The city will be presenting the plans for the future intersection project during the Galloway Village Neighborhood Association meeting Tuesday evening at 6:30 at Galloway Baptist Church.

”The fact that we’re impacting traffic in a major intersection it’s nice to have people informed and educated,” said Edelman.

