Taney County Health Department now offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster clinics

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Health Department is offering booster shots.

Taney County Health Department director, Lisa Marshall says the booster clinics will be held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shoppes at Branson Meadows.

“Anybody 65 years or up, they are recommended to get a booster,” Lisa Marshall said.

The health department says people with underlying health conditions or immunocompromised are eligible for their booster shot. The booster shots are only given to people who received their first and second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

”We’re waiting to hear the final ruling on Moderna and Johnson and Johnson so that’s supposed to come later this week,” Marshall said. If you are immunocompromised you only have to wait 28 days after your second vaccine to receive a third dose.

“For everybody else, it’s going to be six months, so be sure you check that vaccine card because it will have the date you received your second dose,” Marshall said.

She says many have asked if it’s safe to get a flu shot at or around the same time as a booster.

”The answer is yes, but at the moment we are not giving flu shots in combination at our COVID clinics just because we don’t have enough staff to do both right now.”

Flu shots are available at the health department’s main office. Health leaders are also seeing COVID-19 cases across the county trend downward, while the vaccine rate is slowly rising.

”We’re now sitting at 41% of Taney County has an initial vaccine and 36.9% has completed their vaccination series,” Marshall said.

She says as we approach cold and flu season, you need to be taking preventive measures to stay healthy.

”Staying home if you’re sick, hand hygiene, avoiding people who are ill, and keeping that distance.”

