ON YOUR SIDE: Department of Social Services warns of new scam through your social media

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Social Services warns about a new scam involving community service block grants.

Here’s how it works. Scammers either text or direct message your social media pretending to be a friend or family member. The scammer explains you will receive a large Community Service Block Grant from the DSS in exchange for a $500 gift card.

“The next time you see you friend a family member or church member in person, you need to ask them directly if they communicated with you, chances are you will find out it’s not a real person,” said Stephanie Garland of the Better Business Bureau. “What scammers are doing is hacking into Facebook and social media accounts or even creating a new social media account that looks exactly like the person and they crop it to make the person look better looking”.

The Department of Social Services says it does not text, email, call or send a message on social media asking for money or gift cards. The Better Business Bureau in Springfield shared more ways to identify if you are being scammed, especially in a scenario like this one.

The Department of Social Services wants you to report any suspicious activity to prevent this from happening to others.

