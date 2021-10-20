Atlanta active shooting situation draws large police presence

(Gray News) - A large police presence was reported in Midtown Atlanta as police search for a shooting suspect Wednesday morning.

According to FOX5 Atlanta, multiple shots were fired, and police were forced to take cover.

A large police presence was reported outside a condo building, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

The suspect is reportedly “contained,” and SWAT has been called in, WXIA said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.