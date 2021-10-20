Advertisement

Boil order issued for city of El Dorado Springs, Mo.

(WCAX)
By KY3 Staff
Oct. 20, 2021
EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - The city of El Dorado Springs issued a boil water order for its residents.

Testing on October 15 showed total coliform bacteria or E. coli in the sample. Pathogens in the water can cause short-term illnesses, including diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms.

The city is working with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to fix the issue.

