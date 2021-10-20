Advertisement

Brian Laundrie: Medical examiner’s office called to Florida park officials searching, reports say

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby Petito.
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (Gray News) - Medical examiner’s office staff are responding Wednesday to a site where officials have been searching for Brian Laundrie, according to multiple reports.

The Sarasota ME’s office was called to an area near the Carlton Reserve, where the search has continued for weeks, per ABC News reporter Aaron Katersky. A representative of the office confirmed North Port police had called them to nearby Myakkahatchee Park, WFLA reported.

Laundrie is a person of interest in the death of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, who did not return from a cross-country trip the two took. Her body was found weeks later in Wyoming, and her death was ruled a homicide.

WWSB also reported Wednesday that the attorney for Laundrie’s family, Stephen Bertolino, said items belonging to Laundrie had been found.

There has been no official word yet of any other discoveries.

