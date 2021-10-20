Advertisement

City of Springfield applies for grant to benefit Renew Jordan Creek project

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Renew Jordan Creek project is in its final stages of planning. It’s now received the green light from Springfield City Council to apply for a grant that will help pay for native plants to be added to the creek. City engineer Kirkland Preston said this is a $30,000 grant from the Missouri Department of Conservation.

He said native plants are well suited for the environment because it can support urban wildlife. Natives also have deeper roots which will help with erosion and will have less energy inputs for mowing and fertilizer requirements.

Preston said construction will begin next year for the Renew Jordan Creek will include a green space with a walking path, trail connectivity and a dog park.

For more information on the Renew Jordan Creek project you can find that here.

