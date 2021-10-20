Moms and Money: Spooky Cookie Decorating

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In a small bakery in the Roundtree Neighborhood of Springfield, the smell of Halloween sweets is in the air. No, it’s not candy but sugar cookies.

“Today we are decorating cookies. We’re doing spooky cookie decorating for Halloween,” said Katie Kring, the owner of Pickwick and Cherry.

Nine of us are gathered inside the bakery. Our group consists of a pair of sisters-in-law, a Big Sister and Little Sister from the teen mentoring program, friends, and myself, enjoying an afternoon away from the kids.

“We have all kinds of groups of people, even for our date night. Sometimes we have parent-child, we have pairs of friends, we once had a pair of 75-year-old brothers. I love creating a space where people can enjoy time together,” said Kring.

Kring walks us through the whole process, from making the dough, baking to making the Royal Icing.

“They’re just so happy to learn a new thing. You know, even if people don’t go away here as a master chef or anything like that, just to make them a little more comfortable that they can go home and try things by themselves is a really great thing to be able to do,” said Kring.

After a demonstration that made it look very easy, it was our turn to start decorating.

“The real obstacle is your own inner critic because nobody’s going to come in here and be just a champion cookie decorator. The biggest obstacle is, will you stick with it or will you give up? If you don’t give up, you’ll get better and the next batch you do you’ll get better,” said Kring.

While spooky cookie decorating is over, Kring is hosting two Pie-Making Classes in November and four Holiday cookie baking classes in December in addition to her date-night classes. To learn more or register for classes at Pickwick and Cherry, click here.

