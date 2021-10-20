Netflix employees stage protest over Dave Chappelle special

(CNN) - Hundreds of Netflix employees held a demonstration Wednesday in Los Angeles.

They’re upset with how the streaming giant handled the controversy swirling around Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special “The Closer.”

According to Variety, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos wrote internal emails that said Chappelle’s comments were provocative but added that nothing in the show would “translate into real-world harm.”

Sarandos later admitted to Variety that he could have been more humane in his comments.

The protesters are expected to present Sarandos with a list of requests.

According to The Verge, that may include more trans and nonbinary people to have executive-level positions at Netflix.

In part of Chappelle’s performance, he talks about transgender people, including Daphne Dorman, who he says was a friend of his.

Chappelle also mentions in the show that Dorman died by suicide in 2019.

Some LGBTQ+ advocacy groups were critical of the material.

