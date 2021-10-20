Advertisement

Polk County voters deciding tax for fire protection district

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in the Central Polk County Fire Protection District will go to the polls in November to decide a property tax increase to improve equipment at the firehouses.

Central Polk County Fire Protection District President Sammy Bowden says the district is almost out of money. If this passes, it would allow the district to purchase new fire trucks and equipment.

“So our new trucks are over 20 years old and the maintenance costs are eating up most of our budget,” said Bowden. “This will help us gain newer trucks and better trucks help us to respond better.”

The 30 cent tax levy hike adds about $300 annually to a property tax bill of $100,000.

“With that tax, it will help us gain better equipment and possibly build more fire stations is the other thing,” said Bowden. “If you’re within five miles of a water service, a water source by the fire department, we can decrease your tax.”

Election day is November 2.

