Advertisement

REMEMBERING REESE JOHNSON: Brother, friends mount tragic death of Willard, Mo. teenager

By Marina Silva
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - A family is grieving after the loss of their beloved daughter in a car crash Sunday afternoon near Willard.

Willard High School Senior Reese Johnson died in the crash. Her brother Tyler describes his little sister as a bubbly person.

”Reese was just a bright, positive person in everybody’s life. She loved girly things. She loved singing and dancing, And she loved makeup,” said Johnson.

Tyler described his sister as his best friend.

”We grew into this really close relationship where we could just talk about anything,” said Johnson.

He felt as if it was his job to protect his sister.

”She was my baby sister, I was supposed to be there for and protect her and, and I tried to do that the best I could throughout her childhood in any situation that she needed because she was my little girl,” said Tyler.

Tyler says his family is grateful for the support the family has been receiving from the community.

”I just wish that I could somehow thank each person. “I wish I could sit down with them and thank them. I’ve received messages from people that I’ve not heard from in years,” said Johnson.

He says his parents are missing their little girl.

”You never want this thing to happen to your child. Especially not your only little girl,” said Johnson.

Friends of Reese made a memorial at the site of the crash. Her friends and brother have things they want to say to Reese...

”I’m sorry. She’s gonna miss out on the rest of her life, “ said Johnson.

”Sophie and I love her and we are going to miss her,” said Emma Bougher.

“I would thank her for showing us and everyone what genuine love is & what it means to have a heart of gold,” said Sophi Moore.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued 97 dogs,...
Missouri Humane Society rescues nearly 100 dogs from formerly licensed breeder in Hickory County
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Search for missing Branson man shifts to Hollister
Salem (Mo.) School District
SCHOOL’S OUT: Salem (Mo.) School District cancels school Wednesday

Latest News

Two Springfield residents have been arrested for multiple attempted break-ins in Harrison last...
Man, woman arrested for break-ins in Harrison, Ark.
Highs in the middle 70s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Evening Showers Then Sun for Thursday
Family, friends mourn the loss of a Willard, Mo. teenager killed in a crash
Polk County voters deciding tax for fire protection district