Search for missing Branson man shifts to Hollister

By Frances Watson
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - New efforts to find a missing Branson man will pick up Saturday.

David Koenig has been missing for nearly two years.

A perfect stranger could be the key to unlocking new information.

“I’ve actually never met them. I just felt like I needed to do something,” said Steven Castaneda.

He says he’s been closely following Koenig’s story.

Koenig was 25 year-old man when he was last seen at the Peach Tree Inn on Green Mountain Drive in Branson on February 8, 2020.

Castaneda says he empathizes with the Koenig family.

For a short time his daughter vanished.

“It was the worst time of my life. I went to pick her up and she wasn’t at the normal spot so I figured alright maybe she went to get coffee or something. She never showed up,” he said.

She resurfaced a few hours later.

“Everything goes crazy in your mind. Thank God we found her. She was fine,” he explained.

It’s why Castaneda says more should be done to find David.

Hollister is just a few miles from where Koenig was last seen. It’s where Castaneda says investigators believe they have the best chance of finding new information about his whereabouts though they aren’t releasing details as to why. They want to protect their investigation.

Castaneda says he has some experience with large searches.

“From what I experienced down in Florida was clues that were found were kind of found in a certain distance, it wasn’t right in there. It was almost a town next door which Hollister is right next door with public areas. It’s just a matter of getting out there,” he explained.

He says Saturday’s efforts in Hollister has nearly 150 people joining in the search.

“It’s bringing people together in a certain way. We just need to help out the family and bring some type of closure or clues to help out with the case. If you don’t get out there you’ll never see anything,” said Castaneda.

If you’d like to help in Saturday’s search you can find information here.

If you have any information on where Koenig could be please call Branson Police at (417) 334-3300.

You can remain anonymous.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

