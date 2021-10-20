Stick-or-Treat: Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. offering $50 gift cards, $5,000 grand prize

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is partnering with Community Partnership of the Ozarks, Community Foundation of the Ozarks, and Springfield Public Schools to offer $50 gift cards to those who receive the first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Stick-or-Treat, a family-friendly fall festival with free vaccines, kid activities and dozens of community services.

One lucky recipient of their first or second dose will also receive a grand prize of $5,000, courtesy of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

During the free event, the health department will offer every FDA-approved dose and booster of the COVID-19 vaccine. Other organizations will offer resources and services like free groceries, vision screenings, mental health, blood pressure, and blood sugar checks, immigration services, and employment resources. There will also be trick-or-treating, mask and pumpkin decorating, book giveaways, and other fun activities for kids.

A list of the participating partners and vaccination appointment times can be found at health.springfieldmo.gov/treat. Stick-or-Treat will be on Friday, October 22 from 7 am to 7 pm and Saturday, October 23 from 10 am to 3 pm at Fremont Elementary (2814 N. Fremont Ave). Costumes are encouraged. Masks are required.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department urges those who are not vaccinated to take this step as soon as possible. More information and other vaccination opportunities are available at vaccine417.com or by calling the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.