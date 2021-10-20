Advertisement

Stick-or-Treat: Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. offering $50 gift cards, $5,000 grand prize

A nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Kansas City, Mo.,...
A nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is partnering with Community Partnership of the Ozarks, Community Foundation of the Ozarks, and Springfield Public Schools to offer $50 gift cards to those who receive the first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Stick-or-Treat, a family-friendly fall festival with free vaccines, kid activities and dozens of community services.

One lucky recipient of their first or second dose will also receive a grand prize of $5,000, courtesy of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

During the free event, the health department will offer every FDA-approved dose and booster of the COVID-19 vaccine. Other organizations will offer resources and services like free groceries, vision screenings, mental health, blood pressure, and blood sugar checks, immigration services, and employment resources. There will also be trick-or-treating, mask and pumpkin decorating, book giveaways, and other fun activities for kids.

A list of the participating partners and vaccination appointment times can be found at health.springfieldmo.gov/treat. Stick-or-Treat will be on Friday, October 22 from 7 am to 7 pm and Saturday, October 23 from 10 am to 3 pm at Fremont Elementary (2814 N. Fremont Ave). Costumes are encouraged. Masks are required.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department urges those who are not vaccinated to take this step as soon as possible. More information and other vaccination opportunities are available at vaccine417.com or by calling the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued 97 dogs,...
Missouri Humane Society rescues nearly 100 dogs from formerly licensed breeder in Hickory County
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
First bear taken as hunting season begins in Missouri
Salem (Mo.) School District
SCHOOL’S OUT: Salem (Mo.) School District cancels school Wednesday
Search for missing Branson man shifts to Hollister

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 700+ new cases; Arkansas adds 650+ cases
COVID-19 has become the leading cause of death for police officers since the pandemic began...
As police push back on vaccine mandates, some cities face staffing shortages
Missouri Hospital Association Health Equity Dashboards
Springfield hospital leaders say new health equity dashboard could be very beneficial
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offered tips on how people can minimize the risk...
CDC recommends masks, COVID shot for holiday travel