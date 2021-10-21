Authorities arrest two wanted in homicide of Boone County, Ark. man

BOONE COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - Authorities have arrested two people wanted in connection to the shooting death of Boone County, Ark. man Tim Blackburn.

The Searcy County Sheriff’s Office says Jason Lee Stockstill, 49, and Heather Dawn Scallion, 38, were apprehended by Sheriff Kenny Cassell and two agents from a drug task force. Stockstill and Scallion were arrested around 3:30 p.m. Thursday and sent to the Searcy County Detention Center.

The arrests come nearly one week after the Boone County Sheriff’s Office first launched a homicide investigation into the shooting death of Blackburn. Rangers with the Buffalo National River reported a possible sighting of the two suspects Thursday.

Rangers with the Buffalo National River say Stockstill and Scallion were recently believed to have been attempting to flag down a driver on Calf Creek Road in the vicinity of the Middle District of the Buffalo National River. Rangers closed the Tyler Bend River Access Point, Tyler Bend Visitor Center, and Tyler Bend Campground because of the manhunt.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office identified Stockstill as a man wanted in the death of Tim Blackburn. Investigators believe he is traveling with Scallion. Investigators considered Stockstill as armed and dangerous.

Assisting the Searcy County Sheriff’s Office in the search are members of the Arkansas State Police, Marshall Police Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Department, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Federal Park Service, 20th Judicial Task Force, Boone County Task Force, and tracking dogs from the North Central Prison Unit in Calico Rock.

“[Sheriff] Cassell extends his sincere thanks to all the agencies involved in the manhunt and search for Stockstill and Scallion,” says the Searcy County Sheriff’s Office in an update Thursday.

