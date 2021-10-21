Branson Salvation Army searching for bell ringers ahead of the holiday season

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Salvation Army kicks off its Red Kettle campaign October 29, and the organization is searching for bell ringers.

The Salvation Army is hoping to make a comeback this season after losing 33% of its bell ringers last year.

”A kettle without a ringer brings in zero dollars,” said Branson Salvation Army Director, Steve Roberson. “I mean, not even just less, but zero.”

In 2020, the Salvation Army in Branson exceeded its fundraising goals during the Red Kettle campaign, but the need for donations this year is ongoing.

”We had a pretty good year last year because people were giving because of COVID. But there are already signs that giving is down this year,” Roberson said.

The organization hopes to raise $90,000 through its annual Red Kettle campaign.

”That’s just below what we did last year, and the reason we’re doing that is because we’ve seen the numbers decline in that place,” Roberson said. “I would be glad to blow that number out of the water this year.”

Money dropped in those red kettles helps the Branson community in numerous ways, including the fight to end homelessness and supplying items for the food pantry.

”In our community we have one of the most poverty-stricken areas in the country, and people don’t realize that about Branson,” Roberson said.

Volunteer, Gregory Waldren has been ringing bells for more than three years. He hopes more people take the opportunity to get out and serve.

”Locally it helps a lot of people,” said Waldren. “I’ve had them help me over the years and it stays in the communities.”

Waldren says his favorite part about bell-ringing is giving back and meeting people. To sign up to be a bell ringer this holiday season, CLICK HERE

