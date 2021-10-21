Advertisement

Buffalo National River rangers report possible sighting of 2 wanted in death of Boone County man

Authorities are looking for Jason Lee Stockstill, 49, and Heather Dawn Scallion, 38, in the Buffalo National River area.(Gray Social | Searcy County Sheriff/Buffalo National River)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PONCA, Ark. (KY3) - Rangers with the Buffalo National River reported a possible sighting of two suspects wanted in the death of a Boone County man.

Rangers with the Buffalo National River say, Jason Lee Stockstill, 49, and Heather Dawn Scallion, 38, were recently believed to have been attempting to flag down a driver on Calf Creek Road in the vicinity of the Middle District of the Buffalo National River. Rangers closed the Tyler Bend River Access Point, Tyler Bend Visitor Center, and Tyler Bend Campground because of the manhunt.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office identified Stockstill as a man wanted in the death of Tim Blackburn. Investigators believe he is traveling with Scallion. Investigators consider Stockstill as armed and dangerous.

Rangers ask you to use caution if traveling through the area. Anyone with any information on Stockstill or his location is asked to call the Searcy County Sheriff’s Office crime tip hotline at 870-448-2340.

Assisting the Searcy County Sheriff’s Office in the search are members of the Arkansas State Police, Marshall Police Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Department, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Federal Park Service, 20th Judicial Task Force, Boone County Task Force, and tracking dogs from the North Central Prison Unit in Calico Rock.

