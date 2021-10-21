Community Foundation of the Ozarks highlights key points in 2021 Community focus report

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Leaders in the Springfield community hope to regain the momentum it had before the pandemic.

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks released the entire Community Focus Report on Thursday at a virtual conference. It is the first report since 2019.

The report focused on improving diversity in the community. It also highlighted a need for better access to mental health care. Leaders also pointed to economic momentum lost with the pandemic.

