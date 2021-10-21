Advertisement

Community Foundation of the Ozarks highlights key points in 2021 Community focus report

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks released the entire Community Focus Report on Thursday...
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks released the entire Community Focus Report on Thursday at a virtual conference.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Leaders in the Springfield community hope to regain the momentum it had before the pandemic.

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks released the entire Community Focus Report on Thursday at a virtual conference. It is the first report since 2019.

The report focused on improving diversity in the community. It also highlighted a need for better access to mental health care. Leaders also pointed to economic momentum lost with the pandemic.

